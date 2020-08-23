Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 712 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

TXN opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.