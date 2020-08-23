Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 511,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 192.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

