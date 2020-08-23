Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

