Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Motco boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

PPG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

