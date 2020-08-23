Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Novartis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

