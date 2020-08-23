Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

