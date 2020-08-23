Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

