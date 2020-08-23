Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 319.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.