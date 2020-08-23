Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

