Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.