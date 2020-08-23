Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $29.52 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

