Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Crown stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

