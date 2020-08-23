Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 439 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

