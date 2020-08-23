Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,822,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $745,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.