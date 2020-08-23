Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

