Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.12.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.