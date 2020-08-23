Evoke Wealth LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

