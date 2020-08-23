Evoke Wealth LLC Has $29,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2,403.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

