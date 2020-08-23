Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

