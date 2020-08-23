Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $389.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

