Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 431.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $226.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.