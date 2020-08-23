EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $193,620.00 in Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.08.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

