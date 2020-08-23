ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 41.1% This Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $95,394.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.05429468 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014349 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.