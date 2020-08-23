Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,896 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $17,555,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $128,987,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 56.3% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 385,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $83,100,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

