Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after acquiring an additional 219,947 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $95,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

