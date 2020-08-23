Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equifax by 106.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 71.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:EFX opened at $159.33 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

