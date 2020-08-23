Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CTSH stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

