Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,123 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 55,239,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,214,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

