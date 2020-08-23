Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $389.57. 995,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

