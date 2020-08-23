Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,228 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 13,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,678. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

