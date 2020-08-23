Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,432 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $17,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 444,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,848. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

