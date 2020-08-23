Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 6,371,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,906. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.