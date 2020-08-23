Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $8.60 on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,320. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

