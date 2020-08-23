Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,987 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,980. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

