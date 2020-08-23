Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Shares of HUM traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.79. 335,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,224. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $425.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.62 and a 200 day moving average of $367.05.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

