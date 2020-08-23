Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.