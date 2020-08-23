Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

