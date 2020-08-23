Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,481 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 300.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 215,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.