Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 998.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 299,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

