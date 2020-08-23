Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.33. The stock had a trading volume of 234,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $291.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

