Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 138,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

