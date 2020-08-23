Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. 927,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

