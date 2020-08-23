Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. 2,049,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,163. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

