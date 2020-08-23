Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Qiwi worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qiwi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 131,002 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Qiwi by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Qiwi by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 315,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

QIWI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi PLC has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

