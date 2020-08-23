Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 6,781.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 437,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

