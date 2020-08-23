Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,630,000 after buying an additional 348,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

