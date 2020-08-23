Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,249 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 677,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

