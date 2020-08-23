Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 11,144,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

