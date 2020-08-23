Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

