Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,270 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

